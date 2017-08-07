West Seattle PTA Collaborative: New community-wide project, with meet-and-greet next week

Remember the saga of the Sanislo Elementary auction, when the PTA put out a call for help because they had sold so few tickets, they were worried they wouldn’t be able to raise the money needed to fill some of the needs for Sanislo students? That call for help resulted in action – support from all over West Seattle, and as Rebecca Evans described it, “Our outstanding success at our school auction was a direct result of the community support that showed up to support us.” That led to an idea for an ongoing communitywide collaboration, Rebecca added: “I’ve long felt something should be done to narrow the gap between affluent and Title I schools and recently decided to assist that effort by creating the West Seattle PTA Collaborative.”

It started with online discussion and now a face-to-face meet-and-greet is planned for next week, 6:30 pm Tuesday, August 15th, at Southwest Library. Rebecca continues:

The concept of the group is to strengthen the PTA board of each West Seattle school by working collectively and collaboratively to support one another, helping to promote more educational and enrichment equity amongst our community schools. Some PTAs have barely enough members, some are standing room only. Many parents come into the PTA with little knowledge of what to do or how to do it; then there’s those parents who spent their child’s entire school career in the PTA, and of course there are many stops in-between. By bringing all levels together to solicit feedback, advice, tips and guidance, I believe we can improve experiences for parents willing to step into the PTA, and all students in West Seattle.

Any PTA member, or person interested in the PTA, is welcome at the August 15th meet-and-greet; Southwest Library is at 9010 35th SW. Beyond this event, Rebecca says, the group will likely meet monthly, to collaborate in person and to “discuss a particular topic such as fundraising or enrichment.”