West Seattle Monday: Eclipse viewing, and beyond

WHERE TO WATCH THE ECLIPSE: In our area, it starts in minutes, peaks with 92 percent coverage at 10:20 am, and will be entirely over by 11:40 am. You’ve probably now heard this many times but DON’T LOOK AT IT WITHOUT SPECIAL EQUIPMENT – whether it’s approved protective glasses, or, without looking toward the sun, a pinhole viewer. Here’s our list of potential places to watch around here (with links to online coverage if you’d rather just watch from your computer or phone).

Then, post-eclipse:

LAST LOW-TIDE BEACH NATURALIST DAY THIS SUMMER: You’ll find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists out one more time, 10 am-12:30 pm, at Lincoln and Constellation Parks. Low tide is -1.8 feet at 11:08 am.

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce is this month’s book. (9010 35th SW)

QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm, all-ages Monday quiz, free, with prizes, at The Skylark. Details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

