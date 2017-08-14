West Seattle Monday: Eclipse story time, paddleboarding, wading pools, and more…

(Hummingbird photographed in Lincoln Park area by Blair Wyman)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Seattle Parks says they’ll be open today – in West Seattle, that means Highland Park spraypark and Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; also, Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm – note that it’s the last week for Delridge, closed after next Sunday. (Find addresses here)

MONDAY NIGHT PADDLEBOARDING: Every Monday night, 6-8 pm, Alki Kayak Tours offers a special round of paddleboarding, including a lesson. Details in our calendar listing. (1660 Harbor SW)

ECLIPSE STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library: “Bring children of all ages to enjoy stories and activities that will teach us about the upcoming total solar eclipse” – which is now just one week away. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

EVENING BOOK GROUP AT SOUTHWEST LIBRARY: 6:45 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s title is “The Widower’s Tale” by Julia Glass. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP AT ADMIRAL LIBRARY: 6:45 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. “Redeployment” by Phil Klay is this month’s book. (2306 42nd SW)

