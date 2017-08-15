WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK: Here’s the wine list!

Advance tickets are still available for the first-ever West Seattle Junction Wine Walk on September 28th, but going fast. 14 wineries will be guests in Junction storefronts 6-9 pm that night. From West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift, here’s the list of wineries – including several where the merchants are now confirmed:

Coral Wines – Menashe Jewelers

Elephant Seven Winery

Masquerade Wine Co

Mercer Estates

Michael Florentino Cellars

Nine Hats

Patterson Cellars

Sky River Meadery

Three of Cups

Trevelen Farm – Click! Design That Fits

Virtue Cellars

Viscon Cellars – Capers

Waving Tree Vineyards & Winery

Welcome Road Winery – Carmilia’s

Wilridge Winery

(Other merchant/winery matches will be announced soon.)

Your ticket, which includes tastings, is $25 in advance – get it online, right now! (that same page has more info on the Wine Walk) – or $30 on the event day, if any tickets are left.

P.S. – BENEFITS FOR VOLUNTEERS: Can you volunteer on Wine Walk night? You’ll get 10 tasting tickets and a Wine Walk glass. Here’s how to sign up.

P.P.S. Our standard disclosure – of the wineries/businesses mentioned above, Viscon Cellars, Welcome Road Winery, Menashe Jewelers, and Click! are WSB sponsors.