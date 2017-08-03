West Seattle Helpline executive director Chris Langeler leaving; successor sought



(WSB photo: Chris Langeler in 2016, photographed on the day WS Helpline was announced as WS Chamber Nonprofit of the Year)

Another West Seattle nonprofit is in for a change at the top. Just announced by the West Seattle Helpline:

The West Seattle Helpline is hiring a new Executive Director to lead the organization into the next phase of its efforts to put a stop to homelessness in West Seattle and White Center. The current Executive Director of the WS Helpline, Chris Langeler, will transition out in September 2017 after 2 1/2 years leading the organization.

Langeler says, “It has been a true honor to serve the West Seattle and White Center communities in this role. When I was hired, I made a commitment to our Board of Directors to give my all for 2-3 years to help the organization grow and reach its full potential. I’m so proud of the strides that we’ve made and immensely grateful to our incredible donors, volunteers, partners, and staff that have made this possible. I’m not yet sure about my next steps, but I am sure that I will always cherish my time here and will never stop supporting the West Seattle Helpline.”

The WS Helpline has grown significantly in the last two years, adding multiple staff members and more than doubling the number of volunteers. The result has been a significant increase in the number of West Seattle and White Center residents served through emergency rent & utility assistance, bus tickets, and the Clothesline, an all-ages clothing bank, recently moved to a new location in the WS Junction. The organization just finalized a two-year strategic plan for 2017-2019 and is seeking a new leader to implement that plan and further its mission:

Board member Rev. Ron Marshall says, “As one of the founders of the WS Helpline, I can say for certain that our organization is stronger and doing more to serve our community than ever before. We’re thankful to Chris for helping the organization grow and expand its impact over the last two-and-a-half-years. Now is the perfect time for us to select our next leader to help us take the next step toward put a stop to homelessness in West Seattle & White Center.”

The job description was posted online this week and the deadline to apply is Monday, August 23rd at 9:00 am. The WS Helpline encourages everyone to share the description widely with qualified candidates who may be interested in applying. More on the opportunity and how to apply is available (here).