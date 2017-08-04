West Seattle Friday: Blue Angels, book talk, first Mount concert, more…

(Osprey, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Friday:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

(Blue Angels photographed by David Hutchinson as they flew over Elliott Bay during Monday arrival)

BLUE ANGELS: Their Friday “practice” show (which is usually the same as the “real” one on Saturday and Sunday) should start with Boeing Field/Museum of Flight takeoff between 1 and 1:30 pm; the I-90 bridge closure is scheduled for 12:55 pm-2:40 pm, today and both days this weekend.

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 5-7 pm at Barnes & Noble in Westwood Village, this month’s featured author is Jenny D. Williams:

The free author-talk series is presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (2600 SW Barton)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: Tonight’s the first of four free Friday night concerts on the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus. Dinner/drinks available for purchase at 5:30 pm, music at 6 pm with the Neil Diamond tribute band Cherry Cherry. Bring your own chair. Free popcorn/snow cones! (4831 35th SW)

CORNER BAR: First Friday of the month means it’s Corner Bar night at Highland Park Improvement Club, 6 pm! Come hang out with your neighbors. (1116 SW Holden)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park, GreenStage presents Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” directed by Susannah Rose Woods. Free! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ABBAGRAPHS: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern, “West Seattle’s tribute to everyone’s favorite Swedish supergroup.” $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC X 3: 9 pm at The Skylark, Jordan Lowe, Young-Chhaylee, Caleb Yi. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … including the weekend … via our complete calendar.