WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: 2nd phase of demolition starts for project including ex-Alki Tavern site

(WSB photo)

Two months ago, we reported on “soft demolition” for an upslope structure that’s part of the long-in-the-works project including the ex-Alki Tavern site. Today, demolition of the street-level structures along Harbor Avenue is under way.

(Photo by Carolyn Newman)

The crew started at the west end of the site; the former tavern – closed almost 4 1/2 years ago – is one of two structures on the east end. What’ll be built on the site: A six-floor mixed-use building with 15 residential units, office and “light manufacturing” space, ground-floor retail/commercial, 41 offstreet parking spaces, and a public hillclimb/breezeway between California Way and Harbor SW. We’ll be checking on demolition progress late this afternoon.