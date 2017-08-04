WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: 2nd Design Review meeting set for apartments at 2222 SW Barton

One night after the Southwest Design Review Board looked at 8854 Delridge Way SW (WSB coverage here), its next meeting is set, and it involves another project in the same area: 2222 SW Barton, just southeast of Westwood Village. Last September, the board OK’d the Early Design Guidance version of the proposal (WSB coverage here), during which they were told the site might hold up to 80 apartments. For phase 2 of Design Review, the plan now is described as “a four-story apartment building containing 27 small efficiency dwelling units and 39 apartment units in an environmentally critical area.” The review is penciled onto the schedule for 6:30 pm Thursday, September 7th, at the Sisson Building/Senior Center (4217 SW Oregon). The design packet isn’t online yet, but should be by the end of the month.