WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Civic; diapers and bike rack taken

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: From Sharon:

Gray Honda Civic 1994 My boyfriend’s car was stolen from our parking spot. If you’ve seen this car around or have any helpful information, please contact (425) 238-7683 or 911. Thank you for your help! When: Between Sun 8/13 11 PM and Mon 8/14 9 PM

Where: Parked in the alley between 42nd and California, SW Dawson and SW Brandon

Make/Model: 1994 Honda Civic, gray

Plate Number: ACS9183

Incident #: 2017-300892

STOLEN PACKAGE, AND BIKE RACK: Joyce says these happened the same night last week:

We had a package taken from our front door Sometime between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. It was a large box so it probably seemed like a good pick. However, it contained 2 boxes of Honest Company diapers. If the thieves have a baby then maybe it was a good find. If anyone happens to see these discarded somewhere, please let me know. Also, our bike rack was stolen from our car. It was a Yakima holdup 2. If you see anything resembling that it would be helpful to know. Thanks so much!

Joyce is in the Fairmount Park area.