WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen CR-V; bicycle theft on video; frames found; more…

The newest reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: Deborah hopes you can be on the lookout:

Our 1998 black Honda CRV was stolen last night in front of our home on 48th Ave. SW just off Admiral Way. License AMS 2778 . This has been reported to police but if anyone sees it, please call us at 206-783-4256. Thank you.

THEFT OR COLLISION? Libby wondered if a damaged car that appeared Tuesday between 37th and 38th on Juneau was stolen and dumped. (We note that it also could have been damaged in a crash.) She says it’s “an older model – mid to late ’90s – Honda Accord station wagon … dark gray or black with a at least 2 flat tires and front passenger damage around the wheel well. WA License # AYS9288.” She’s reported it to police.

BICYCLE THEFT ON VIDEO: Sent by Nels:

Nels elaborates: “Schwinn, dark green and gold two tone. Tattered seat. Taken (Tuesday) on Thistle in the mid 20’s blocks. This bike also has a bright blue rear brake cable. (The person shown in the video) is wearing a Harley X tee-shirt over white logo on front. Hair cut short on sides over ears; longer on top.” We don’t have the police report # yet but you can reach Nels at 206-643-5040.

Meantime, what might be parts of stolen bicycles have turned up:

BIKE FRAMES DUMPED: Al sent this photo:



He says this stack of bicycle frames turned up a few days ago on the Spokane Street pedestrian bridge “east of Harbor Avenue.” Elsebeth also sent us a note today that we believe refers to the same pile.

Next item was found at Hiawatha, so it might really just have been lost rather than stolen, but in case you haven’t seen it in the WSB Forums‘ Non-Pets Lost and Found section:

FOUND – KIDS’ BACKPACK: The listing is here.

HIT BY PACKAGE THIEVES? A recent victim whose case was featured here says she got some revenge and suggests others might try the same thing: