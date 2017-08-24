WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sheriff’s search; bicycle ditched

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

WESTWOOD SEARCH: Thanks for the texts. Just northeast of Westwood Village, the King County Sheriff’s Office search is related to this car:

Deputies tell us they tried to pull it over and the driver wouldn’t stop. Finally he pulled over, got out and bolted. The description: White man, white T-shirt, possibly a scrape-type injury to the head, and “lips” tattooed on his neck. If you think you see/have seen him, call 911.

(added) And yes, this is why the Guardian One helicopter is/was in the area.

(8:53 PM) Commenters say the suspect was caught. (Texted photo added)

,

We’re headed back to see what we can verify.

(9:05 PM) We talked with SPD officers who originally responded to back up KCSO. They arrested the suspect after their K-9 found him in blackberries near 23rd/Trenton. He’s been turned iver to KCSO.

(Back to original report) Also tonight, another dumped, likely stolen bicycle:

BICYCLE FOUND: Marci says this bicycle turned up on Aikins SW, which is upslope from Beach Drive, and no one in the neighborhood recognizes it. Let us know if you know whose it is.