WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sheriff’s search; bicycle ditched

August 24, 2017 8:18 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

WESTWOOD SEARCH: Thanks for the texts. Just northeast of Westwood Village, the King County Sheriff’s Office search is related to this car:

Deputies tell us they tried to pull it over and the driver wouldn’t stop. Finally he pulled over, got out and bolted. The description: White man, white T-shirt, possibly a scrape-type injury to the head, and “lips” tattooed on his neck. If you think you see/have seen him, call 911.

(added) And yes, this is why the Guardian One helicopter is/was in the area.

(8:53 PM) Commenters say the suspect was caught. (Texted photo added)

We’re headed back to see what we can verify.

(9:05 PM) We talked with SPD officers who originally responded to back up KCSO. They arrested the suspect after their K-9 found him in blackberries near 23rd/Trenton. He’s been turned iver to KCSO.

(Back to original report) Also tonight, another dumped, likely stolen bicycle:

BICYCLE FOUND: Marci says this bicycle turned up on Aikins SW, which is upslope from Beach Drive, and no one in the neighborhood recognizes it. Let us know if you know whose it is.

17 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sheriff's search; bicycle ditched"

  • Red August 24, 2017 (8:22 pm)
    As always I’m impressed by your site, so comforting to know when there are helicopters circling overhead it’s an easy check of WSB to find out the cause. Thanks again for all that you do, we’re very lucky to have your diligent reporting!

    • Rebecca von Duering August 24, 2017 (8:25 pm)
      Same here^ 

      really glad to know what’s going on!

    • WSB August 24, 2017 (8:26 pm)
      Well, not always easy – yesterday it took us a while to sleuth the situation in High Point – but eventually we found police who could give us info! In this case, thanks to the folks who texted about police on the ground, my co-publisher was able to get over and check it out (I’m just leaving downtown after covering a meeting) … 206-293-6302, 24/7, if you see something happening and nothing’s on our site yet … TR

      • Callie August 24, 2017 (8:38 pm)
        Agreed! Thank you for always being a quick and accurate source! (Helicopters have finally stopped btw)

  • Laura Plough August 24, 2017 (8:26 pm)
    Helicopter is still here.   That car is about two blocks from me.  Hope they find that driver.  

  • M August 24, 2017 (8:27 pm)
    Guardian One still circling over 17th & 18th between Henderson and Thistle. 

  • Alki Resident August 24, 2017 (8:28 pm)
    Did anyone notice the red car on Myrtle and California Ave SW , no tires and up on blocks? It wasn’t there yesterday. 

    • WSB August 24, 2017 (8:48 pm)
      Heard that on the scanner today& tweeted the mention that police had ‘tagged it.’ Don’t know anything else about the circumstances.

  • Erin A August 24, 2017 (8:32 pm)
    I was wondering what was with the helicopter circling. I heard a big bang about an hour ago and saw a King Co Sheriff car on 25th Ave, I thought there was an accident at Chief Sealth HS or something. I hope this guy gets caught, it’s scary to think he is on the loose.

  • Aussieshed August 24, 2017 (8:32 pm)
    Wow this is a major response for that. Figured maybe they got the person in the easement between 24th and 22nd off Trenton with the shouting we heard. Also cop car backed out of the easement shortly after and now helicopter has been dismissed.

  • Julianne Jaz August 24, 2017 (8:35 pm)
    We live on Trenton, two blocks off Delridge to the east and just now tried to come home from Westwood Village area.  Trenton on the west side between the shopping center and Delridge was closed down completely, with at least 5 police cars there.  I certainly hope they do find the driver!        

  • Andy August 24, 2017 (8:35 pm)
    There were police dogs searching an empty lot across from Staples and hour ago. Cops are positioned on the corner of every block and haven’t moved for a couple hours. 

  • Laura Plough August 24, 2017 (8:35 pm)
    Guardian One has left the area. 

  • AN August 24, 2017 (8:36 pm)
    didn’t stop and run before crashing in a vacant lot and then walked north on 24th. I saw the guy come out of the wooded area then walk north. he was apprehended in the alley off of 24th behind my house. K9 found him.

    • WSB August 24, 2017 (8:46 pm)
      Thanks for the update.

  • Cathy August 24, 2017 (8:41 pm)
    Looks like they got him!!

  • Scott Hoskin August 24, 2017 (8:44 pm)
    Suspect apprehended in alley between 22th and 24th off Trenton. Numerous outstanding warrants and assault of an officer (K-9)

