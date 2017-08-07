WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Return of the wheel-stealers

For nine years now, we’ve been hearing of wheel-stealers targeting Honda Fits here and there. This time, the photo and report are from Missy:



We’ve been having a high number of thefts happening in Alki recently. Just (Saturday) night my friend got all her tires stolen as she was parked between 62nd and 63rd Ave on Admiral Way … We’ve also had some mail stolen. Please put a warning out, if anyone sees any tires going for sale for a Honda Fit, to please let me know!

P.S. If you missed it over the weekend, Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge‘s newest newsletter is here – focusing on firearms, including a chance to get a free cable lock.