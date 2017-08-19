West Seattle, Washington

20 Sunday

68℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating South Delridge gunfire

August 19, 2017 8:09 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | Helicopter | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:09 PM: Police are at 16th and Barton investigating a reported exchange of gunfire, and radio discussion says they have found shell casings, but no victims, and that those who were involved are believed to have gotten into at least two vehicles and left. More to come.

8:19 PM: If you heard/saw a helicopter, that was Guardian One looking around for anything matching what descriptions police have so far of the vehicles – white mid-2000s Mercedes SUV, and a black vehicle.

8:25 PM: Our crew has talked with police at the scene. No property damage so far as they can tell; they say they have found one confirmed shell casing, 9mm. Along with the aforementioned white SUV, the description of the second vehicle involved is now black or blue.

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating South Delridge gunfire"

  • LilWash August 19, 2017 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    It sounded like someone unloaded a clip. I’m on 18th & Barton and there were a ton of rapid shots and about 3 minutes later the sirens started.

  • Dani August 19, 2017 (8:17 pm)
    Reply

    On 17th and Barton, definitely saw some guys jump into a white van or SUV and speed off. 

    • WSB August 19, 2017 (8:18 pm)
      Reply

      One vehicle was described as a white Mercedes SUV, the other described only as a black vehicle.

  • Netters August 19, 2017 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    I literally just heard this and thought it was fireworks. There were many shots.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann