WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Open letter to a bicycle thief

Received today, from Byron:

My 11-year-old daughter’s bike was stolen today in the parking lot next to School of Rock on 41st Ave SW.

Her bike was a dark blue 2016 Kona Dew deluxe bike with a heavy steel basket. Serial number is 13i-1640. I will offer a $250 reward for the name of the person who stole it. I want the person who stole it. I want my daughter to see horrible people who steal will be punished. I want that a-hole paraded down Alaska Junction with a thief sign on.

You made my daughter cry because you wanted to steal a child’s bike.

I will have my retribution. I have reported it stolen to the police, bike registry has it stolen, all the bike shops in a 1000-mile area know it was stolen. You might as well throw the thing off a cliff because everyone knows it’s stolen. I will find you and you will apologize to my daughter.