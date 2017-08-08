West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Open letter to a bicycle thief

August 8, 2017 8:39 pm
Received today, from Byron:

My 11-year-old daughter’s bike was stolen today in the parking lot next to School of Rock on 41st Ave SW.

Her bike was a dark blue 2016 Kona Dew deluxe bike with a heavy steel basket. Serial number is 13i-1640. I will offer a $250 reward for the name of the person who stole it. I want the person who stole it. I want my daughter to see horrible people who steal will be punished. I want that a-hole paraded down Alaska Junction with a thief sign on.

You made my daughter cry because you wanted to steal a child’s bike.

I will have my retribution. I have reported it stolen to the police, bike registry has it stolen, all the bike shops in a 1000-mile area know it was stolen. You might as well throw the thing off a cliff because everyone knows it’s stolen. I will find you and you will apologize to my daughter.

If you have a tip for police, Byron is still awaiting the report #, but the tracking number for starters is T17009156.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Open letter to a bicycle thief"

  • Susan August 8, 2017 (8:50 pm)
    That is sad.  Did they use bolt cutters to remove the chain / lock?  

    • flimflam August 8, 2017 (9:30 pm)
      I totally agree. shameful. i’m certain the police are on the case though – never fear.

  • Chris August 8, 2017 (9:10 pm)
     That stinks.  I’m sorry for your daughter . How was the lock broken? 

  • Silly Goose August 8, 2017 (9:12 pm)
    Im so sorry your daughter had to experience this.  Take a drive down to 6th Ave S. and Industrial Way by FEDEX dozens of new bikes show up every day in the motor homes parked all over the place.  I even saw a guy with a black tandem bike yesterday.

