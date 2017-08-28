WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Genesee Hill burglary; bicycle & package thefts; Casey Carlstedt update

In West Seattle Crime Watch, three reader reports plus a court-case followup:

BURGLARY: From Wendy:

I live at 54th & Dakota on Genesee Hill. I was away from 10:30 am – noon this morning and returned to find my back door kicked in and my bedroom ransacked. We have a 6-foot fence and both gates were locked, so they must have scaled the fence. Many drawers’ contents strewn about, furniture stacked on the bed to facilitate closet access. So far it appears jewelry and cash were taken. Have not yet been able to do a complete inventory. Our neighbor noticed a red Camaro (guess) with two white stripes parked beside our house during the time – may or may not be related. The police officer investigating said it appeared that we interrupted them, based upon the scene – looked mid-ransack. One missing ring had huge sentimental value. They even tore the wrapping paper on the box containing my gram’s ashes. Gutted.

BICYCLE THEFT: Sonia just moved to Alki last month and has been “welcomed” by bicycle theft. Between August 18th and 21st, she says, “My bike was stolen from the back porch of my house (near Bonair/Alki) where it was locked up. Chain was cut. Cannondale Quik 4 women’s bike — black frame with blue and white accents and accessories as well (headlight, taillight, bell, and rack on the back) Worth about $750+ from REI. Reported to police and filed in their stolen registry. Police said if it turns up at a pawn shop they’ll know from the bike’s serial number.”

(added) PACKAGE THEFT: Marion reports that:

… package thieves hit us this morning between Brandon/Findlay just south of the Junction. Came home to find empty Amazon box on my doorstep – contents missing. Delivery tracking notes indicate package was “delivered” sometime around 9:30 am. Joke’s on them I suppose since box only contained cornhole game bean bags colors navy and gray (16 bags total). Guess it’s a reminder to switch to office or locker delivery if possible…

CASEY CARLSTEDT UPDATE: While we were at King County Superior Court this morning for the hearing that didn’t happen, we did get an update on another West Seattle defendant, Casey Carlstedt.

We last mentioned Carlstedt in April, when he was charged in a bicycle-theft case that had been featured here on WSB and was solved with readers’ help. By that time he had been in jail about a month, and he’s remained there ever since, also charged in misdemeanor cases from harassment to reckless driving, held in lieu of what the jail register lists as $6,000 total bail. Today his case came up for a status check – he wasn’t present, but lawyers told the judge that he is about a week away from a competency evaluation, and what happens next in his case depends on results of that.