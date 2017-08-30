WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dumped tools; Ryan Cox case update; car break-in

6:15 PM: Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:
DUMPED TOOLS: Know anyone who’s had carpet-laying tools stolen? Dan sent the photo:
They were found “on the median strip of SW Alaska St. between 46th and 45th Ave SW.”
RYAN COX CASE UPDATE: For the second time in three days, we went to the King County Courthouse this morning, where Gatewood stabbing suspect Ryan Cox was scheduled to be arraigned – to enter a plea to the charge of second-degree assault filed days after the August 8th attack. And again, the morning calendar ended after two and a half hours without his appearance – he again “declined to appear,” according to the document filed at midday saying the hearing is now rescheduled to 8:30 am tomorrow. We asked King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Donohoe what happens if this continues. “We always argue that a defendant needs to be present in court for arraignment. Arraignment will eventually be completed. The Court can also issue an order allowing the jail to use reasonable force to bring a defendant to court.” (For the record, at least one other defendant on the morning calendar was described in court as declining to appear.)
CAR PROWL – ADDED 6:40 PM: One more reader report, just received from Ayla:
My car just got broken into last night that is parked right in my driveway on 17TH AVE SW! :( It was completely rummaged through — everything in the console and glove compartment pulled out onto the seat. They took my Apple desktop that I just bought from Employee sale. It was covered on the back seat and since it was heavy, I was waiting for my son to come home to carry it inside the house. They also took my makeup bag, sunglasses, and some groceries.
Such a low life and horrible heart! They must have needed it so bad for their drug money!I have to work overtime to purchase this computer! If they could go out and steal, why not use that energy to work for a guaranteed money? Why waste time and make other people’s life miserable! These thieves are heartless! They do not have values, morals, and discipline. I hope they catch these prowlers soon!
