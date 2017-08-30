WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dumped tools; Ryan Cox case update; car break-in

6:15 PM: Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

DUMPED TOOLS: Know anyone who’s had carpet-laying tools stolen? Dan sent the photo:

They were found “on the median strip of SW Alaska St. between 46th and 45th Ave SW.”

RYAN COX CASE UPDATE: For the second time in three days, we went to the King County Courthouse this morning, where Gatewood stabbing suspect Ryan Cox was scheduled to be arraigned – to enter a plea to the charge of second-degree assault filed days after the August 8th attack. And again, the morning calendar ended after two and a half hours without his appearance – he again “declined to appear,” according to the document filed at midday saying the hearing is now rescheduled to 8:30 am tomorrow. We asked King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Donohoe what happens if this continues. “We always argue that a defendant needs to be present in court for arraignment. Arraignment will eventually be completed. The Court can also issue an order allowing the jail to use reasonable force to bring a defendant to court.” (For the record, at least one other defendant on the morning calendar was described in court as declining to appear.)

CAR PROWL – ADDED 6:40 PM: One more reader report, just received from Ayla: