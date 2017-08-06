WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Casing; more tagging vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

CASING: Laura reports this happened around 4 am near 50th & Edmunds [map]:

A car was driving south on my street (50th ave SW); the car stopped every few houses; two individuals got out, walked up to the houses on either side of the street and shined flashlights into the homes. Perhaps they were looking for open windows/easy access in this heat? I reported this to the police. A good reminder to secure windows if open.

We asked Laura for a description of the car; she says all she could see was that it was “smaller … maybe a hatchback, dark blue or black.”

TAGGING VANDALISM: Via Twitter, @unclebol reports taggers vandalized Gatewood Elementary (a city landmark featured in this week’s Seattle Times Then and Now column) overnight. Here’s how to report tagging/graffiti vandalism (and if you see it in progress, call 911).