WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car, bicycle stolen

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight.

STOLEN CAR: Shelley says she’s been walking around hoping to spot the car ditched somewhere … it belongs to her daughter, who’s been serving in the Peace Corps. Maybe you’ll spot it:

I’ve been parking along 41st for about a year now and first, my Camry had been broken into twice and then I sold it. So, while I was inbetween cars, I decided to get my daughter’s first car all set up and running great for her return in December from the Peace Corps. I had mechanics fix quite a few things and had it running good and looking nice and then…my HUGE mistake parking it along 41st where it was outright stolen last night WITH a club locked to the steering wheel and ZERO items inside. Nothing. It is a red 1998 Honda Civic with license plates ANT5326.

We had had it stored in a driveway for the last year in Shoreline and I just thought it would be nice to get it running and up to snuff for her when she returns…and now this. It was her prized first car that she had worked hard and saved her own money for, and it was FINALLY running right. I’m just sick about it. What I’ve noticed lately is that there are way less cars all of a sudden along 41st and wonder if others have had their cars stolen? How would we know this without getting the word out. Usually this part of 41st off Edmunds Street is packed with cars and yesterday and today there were tons of open spots. No towing going on either. The police checked for me when I reported it this morning. So, it was stolen between 8 pm 8/1 and 7 am 8/2 as I had checked on it each time I walked my doggie to make sure it was fine there have been so many break-ins of late. If they only knew what they took, it’s more than a car to my daughter and I’m just sick that it was on MY watch. How could folks be so callous and selfish knowing they are taking a substantial investment from somebody they know nothing about?​ ​Anyhow, it is a longshot, but it’s a nice, clean and straight shiny red car with newer tires and a white W in the back rear window.