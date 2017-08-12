WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business robbery; gym theft; mail stolen; bicycle taken

Four reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS ROBBERY: Bree at Alki Mail and Dispatch reports a robbery Friday evening:

I just wanted to warn other small businesses in the area to be vigilant and aware. Last night at 5:15pm we had a snatch and grab robbery in the shop. A man who appeared to be of Middle Eastern decent, about 6′ tall and around 180 lbs and I would guess to be in his 30s, came in and ordered a coffee. When my employee rang him up and the cash drawer opened, he reached over and grabbed the money from the till and ran out the door. Another employee bravely gave chase but was unable to catch him. He ran south along 47th avenue and was then picked up by a black male with dreadlocks in a red car, possibly a Honda, with plate # BCL23–. Police reports were filed and thankfully no one was injured and he only got away with $148 but I would hate for this to happen to anyone else!

GYM THEFT: From Julie:

When LA Fitness says they are not responsible for lost and and stolen items they mean it! Use at your own risk. My purse was stolen from the women’s locker room of the LA Fitness on Alaska between 5:30 and 6:30 pm Thursday Aug 10th. I was not the only one whose purse was stolen. Another woman came to the front desk to report her purse stolen too. There was actually a staff member in the women’s locker room who was vacuuming during that time. Apparently she didn’t see anything. It would be nice if they had cameras in the workout area. At least they could review the footage to who was coming and going at that time. They are able to see who checked in at the front desk.

In case you’ve found a dumped purse – it’s a chocolate-colored Travelon – ironically, called the “anti-theft classic mini-shoulder bag.”

MAIL THEFT: Derek reported that in the 10 am hour Friday, “We just (in the past hour) got hit by a very brazen mail thief in the 9600 block of 25th Ave SW. 5’6″ to 5’8″ African American female, putting everyone’s mail into several reusable grocery bags,” wearing a “long-sleeved shirt and skull cap,” and, Derek adds, “working with a taller African American male with several grocery bags and a wheeled suitcase.” KCSO and SPD were both searching for the thieves, last seen headed north on 24th SW in the Westwood area.

BICYCLE TAKEN: From Colleen: