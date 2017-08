From Autumn:

My car was stolen sometime last night. It was parked on the street right in front of our house in the Morgan Junction area. Doors locked and nothing valuable inside. Some blankets, sweatshirts and a cooler in there.

Toyota RAV4 Limited edition. 2006. Blue with light tan interior and sun roof. No identifying markers or stickers. I just bought it 2 months ago. WA license plate BEN7363.