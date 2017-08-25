WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle stolen; business burglaries; counterfeit cash; vandalism…

West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

BICYCLE STOLEN: Joe says this happened at California/Admiral:

My girlfriend’s bike was stolen sometime (Thursday) night or this morning. It’s a Kona Africabike. Black color, single speed, with a front rack and rear rack. Next to the bike shop – had a cable lock, and the bike has a rear wheel lock. So I imagine whoever took the bike must have had wire cutters and a truck. Or just took it on the bus. Just want to keep an eye out for it and warn others to remember. Keep your bikes inside.

BUSINESS BREAK-INS: Three are listed on Tweets by Beat (the Southwest Precinct automated tweets can be reviewed any time on our Crime Watch page) – We’ve learned that the 4700 block of 42nd SW break-in was at Season’s Salon on the ground floor of Mural. A business about a block away reported finding a cash drawer dumped by their recycling bin, and the possibility of a connection was being checked out. Meantime, we don’t know which businesses were hit in the other two break-ins – one was reported in the 4100 block of California SW, the other in the 6500 block of California SW.

COUNTERFEIT CASH: The West Seattle Junction Association is also warning businesses that a retailer got a counterfeit $50 bill on Wednesday.

TAGGING VANDALISM: Big ugly tags overnight on the wall by KeyBank in the heart of The Junction – cleanup is planned, if it hasn’t happened already.