WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights search ends with arrest

Just as we were headed over to Arbor Heights to find out why police were searching for someone, we got word they had found the suspect they were seeking. Police at the scene tell us the call started as a report of possible domestic violence, and as they arrived, the suspect took off running. They found him, with the help of a police K-9, near 37th SW and SW 97th. We’re told the suspect has an arrest warrant in an unrelated case, so he’s being taken into custody in connection with that, for starters. No injuries in the original call, so far are we know.