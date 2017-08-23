West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights search ends with arrest

August 23, 2017 7:21 pm
2 COMMENTS
Just as we were headed over to Arbor Heights to find out why police were searching for someone, we got word they had found the suspect they were seeking. Police at the scene tell us the call started as a report of possible domestic violence, and as they arrived, the suspect took off running. They found him, with the help of a police K-9, near 37th SW and SW 97th. We’re told the suspect has an arrest warrant in an unrelated case, so he’s being taken into custody in connection with that, for starters. No injuries in the original call, so far are we know.

  • JanS August 23, 2017 (7:33 pm)
    wonder if the dog bit him…there’s an aid call in 9600 block of 37th SW

    • WSB August 23, 2017 (7:36 pm)
      Yes, they were checking on that, but we couldn’t hang around for the verdict on that, will check with SFD later.

