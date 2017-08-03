West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

86℉

WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: Orangetheory Fitness coming to The Whittaker

August 3, 2017 11:52 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Another commercial space at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) has been leased. Orangetheory Fitness will move into a 3,905-square-foot space in the south building, Weingarten Realty confirms. Orangetheory Fitness is a chain with hundreds of locations, specializing in what it calls “heart-rate-based interval training.” You can see its future location on Weingarten’s Whittaker “site map” above, which also shows that nobody is signed yet for what was to be the Whole Foods space – the site map indicates that could go to two tenants. (The other four businesses shown on the site map – BECU, CityMD, MOD Pizza, and T-Mobile – were announced a year ago and expected to open later this year.)

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: Orangetheory Fitness coming to The Whittaker"

  • JCW August 3, 2017 (12:41 pm)
    Reply

    YAY! Love Orangetheory! This will be a perfect location for commuting home on the C Line and stopping for an evening class!

  • Sue August 3, 2017 (1:04 pm)
    Reply

    rumor is Safeway from Jefferson Square signed a lease to move into the large space.

    • WSB August 3, 2017 (1:05 pm)
      Reply

      We’ve heard that rumor and many others about various bigboxes…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann