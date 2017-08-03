WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: Orangetheory Fitness coming to The Whittaker

Another commercial space at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) has been leased. Orangetheory Fitness will move into a 3,905-square-foot space in the south building, Weingarten Realty confirms. Orangetheory Fitness is a chain with hundreds of locations, specializing in what it calls “heart-rate-based interval training.” You can see its future location on Weingarten’s Whittaker “site map” above, which also shows that nobody is signed yet for what was to be the Whole Foods space – the site map indicates that could go to two tenants. (The other four businesses shown on the site map – BECU, CityMD, MOD Pizza, and T-Mobile – were announced a year ago and expected to open later this year.)