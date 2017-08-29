West Seattle (and vicinity) Tuesday: From community to comedy

Thanks to Ben for today’s featured bird – video of a peregrine falcon seemingly oblivious to other birds’ harassment at Westcrest Park. Meanwhile, the week before Labor Day continues, it’s a smoky and warm Tuesday – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season – this is the last full week! – is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily (weather permitting, and today that’s certainly not an issue) through Labor Day.

FREE LUNCH FOR KIDS: From our ongoing listings for three West Seattle locations where kids can get lunch while school’s out – noon-1 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at Delridge Library, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at High Point Library.

FREE BUSINESS PLANNING CONSULTATION: 2:30-5:30 pm at Delridge Library – but you need an appointment; our calendar listing explains how. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SOUTH PARK COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: 7-8:30 pm at South Park Neighborhood Center, tonight’s the community-requested meeting intended to discuss “emerging issues and growing concerns,” with city and community reps, including Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Lorena González. Doors open at 6:30 pm. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

COMEDIANS’ POWER HOUR: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern: “The joking-and-drinking roadshow that’s had showdowns from New York to New Orleans has come to the Pacific Northwest to find out which Seattle comic has what it takes to call themselves CPH Champion.” $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … for today/tonight/beyond, by browsing our complete calendar.