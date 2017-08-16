Ways to spend your West Seattle Wednesday

(Mount Rainier at dusk, from behind Alki Point, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Just some of what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday:

KID-FRIENDLY PARK WALK: First of two West Seattle events today/tonight with “Discovering Seattle Parks” author (and WS resident) Linnea Westerlind. 11 am, join her for a walk through Jack Block Park. (Meet at first parking lot near the restrooms. Harbor Ave. SW and SW Florida)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARKS: 3 local wading pools are open today – Lincoln Park is open 11 am-8 pm; EC Hughes, noon-7 pm; Hiawatha, noon-6:30 pm. Highland Park Spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm. (Find addresses here)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, geared toward babies up to 1 year old. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Fresh produce, grown steps away, available for purchase 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

STANDING FOR PEACE: Hate-Free Delridge invites anyone interested to join their demonstration on the pedestrian overpass between Youngstown Cultural Arts Center and Delridge Community Center, 4:30-6 pm today, as previewed here. (Delridge/Oregon)

RIBBONCUTTING: West Seattle’s first charter school Summit Atlas is celebrating the upcoming start of its first school year with a ribboncutting event 5-6:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

YOUNG WRITERS’ PERFORMANCE: Southwest Youth and Family Services presents the Young Writers’ Workshop BOOT tonight, 6-7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, followed by a chance to meet the artists. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BOOK TALK/SIGNING: Second event today/tonight for “Discovering Seattle Parks” author Linnea Westerlind, 6 pm at Kenyon Hall – free presentation. (7904 35th SW)

OPEN MIC AT SKYLARK: Sign up at 7:30 pm, perform at 8:30 pm, at the weekly all-ages-until-10 pm (21+ after that) open-microphone night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DEADGRASS: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern, Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia tunes performed bluegrass-style. (4210 SW Admiral)

FERRY SUPERSTRUCTURE PASSING BY: As previewed on Tuesday, you might see the superstructure of the new state ferry Suquamish passing by West Seattle, headed from Tacoma to Harbor Island, tonight or early tomorrow.

