VIDEO: Cherry Cherry launches 2017 Summer Concerts at The Mount

Musical memories filled the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus Friday night, as Cherry Cherry kicked off this year’s Summer Concerts at The Mount – four free Friday night shows.

Lead singer Steve Kelly exuberantly asked the crowd to take a group selfie with him mid-show:

All are welcome at The Mount’s concerts, which start at 6 pm Fridays – come early if you’re interested in buying dinner and/or drinks, available on the patio starting at 5:30 pm – you can sit in the sun or shade:

Next week, it’s an annual favorite, Danny Vernon‘s Illusion of Elvis. (The Mount is at 4831 35th SW