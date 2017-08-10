UNDER THE WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Trailside art

First, Don and Jason told us about those goats spotted along the bicycle/pedestrian trail under the high bridge, west of the low bridge. When we went over to see for ourselves, we discovered it was part of an official – albeit temporary – installation – this explanatory sign is along the trail behind the goats, for example:

And the goats weren’t alone. There’s more art along the trail – on bridge supports:

And more in the ivy:

The art under the bridge/along the trail is part of Art Interruptions 2017, which stretches further into North Delridge, we found out from Erika Lindsay of the city Office of Arts and Culture. She shared this map/postcard, with locations and information:

As you can see on the map, this is scheduled to continue through year’s end, with a walking tour scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, 10 am-noon – more info as that gets closer.