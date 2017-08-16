TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; Admiral repaving continues

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:20 AM: Good morning! No West Seattle (or nearby) incidents or major slowdowns reported so far.

REPAVING CONTINUES: Through Friday, SDOT is repaving SW Admiral Way between Lander and Stevens [map]. The work started yesterday and is scheduled to resume at 9 am today; we’ll be taking a closer look later today.

MARINERS’ DAY GAME: 12:40 pm at Safeco Field, the Mariners host Baltimore.

NEW FIRE STATION 32: And one more reminder … the new FS32 at the site of the old one (37th/38th/Alaska) was occupied as of yesterday, so if you drive/ride/walk SW Alaska, note that for the first time in about 2 years, you might be seeing SFD units roll out of that site.