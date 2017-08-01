West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, plus Night Out, paving, Seafair closure reminders

August 1, 2017 7:06 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! Welcome to the first day of August. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

‘NIGHT OUT’ TONIGHT: Many residential streets will be closed for the annual neighborhood block parties tonight between 6 and 9.

WEST SEATTLE PAVING: SDOT plans to repave a section of north Beach Drive today and tomorrow, and 63rd SW between Admiral Way and Alki Avenue on Thursday. Details here.

BOREN PORTABLES ON THE MOVE: As announced last week, Seattle Public Schools is moving portable classrooms from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 on Delridge very early for each of the next two mornings (one was scheduled to be moved early today) – here’s the advisory.

BLUE ANGELS CLOSURES: Thursday through Sunday, I-90 will close east of I-5 for Seafair (Blue Angels) practices and airshows. From the WSDOT website:

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9:45 am – 12:15 pm; 1- 2:40 pm (practices)
Friday, Aug. 4: 12:55 – 2:40 pm
Saturday, Aug. 5: 12:55 – 2:40 pm
Sunday, Aug. 6: 12:55 – 2:40 pm

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, plus Night Out, paving, Seafair closure reminders"

  • Tim August 1, 2017 (7:33 am)
    Will the concrete labor dispute delay the paving?  I heard Teamsters 174 starts a strike today.  Why isn’t this part of the information the city released? 

    • WSB August 1, 2017 (7:41 am)
      Hi there, first I’ve heard of it. I got this info from the city last week specifically by asking, when we learned about the 35th repaving from a reader tip, if anything else is coming up. Only thing I can find about what you are referring to is that there COULD BE a strike “as soon as” today. http://teamsters174.net/sand-gravel-teamsters-vote-overwhelmingly-in-favor-of-strike-action/

      Anyway, we’re going back out to look at various things and will check that area too.

