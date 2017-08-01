TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, plus Night Out, paving, Seafair closure reminders

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! Welcome to the first day of August. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

‘NIGHT OUT’ TONIGHT: Many residential streets will be closed for the annual neighborhood block parties tonight between 6 and 9.

WEST SEATTLE PAVING: SDOT plans to repave a section of north Beach Drive today and tomorrow, and 63rd SW between Admiral Way and Alki Avenue on Thursday. Details here.

BOREN PORTABLES ON THE MOVE: As announced last week, Seattle Public Schools is moving portable classrooms from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 on Delridge very early for each of the next two mornings (one was scheduled to be moved early today) – here’s the advisory.

BLUE ANGELS CLOSURES: Thursday through Sunday, I-90 will close east of I-5 for Seafair (Blue Angels) practices and airshows. From the WSDOT website: