TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; no Water Taxi; paving updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported on the routes through/from West Seattle so far.

WATER TAXI REMINDER: Today is day two without King County Water Taxi service – both the West Seattle and Vashon runs are on hold while the downtown dock moves to a new temporary location on the north side of the Washington State Ferries terminal. The outage could last up to a week; when service resumes, not only will the new dock be in use for about a year and a half, but there also will be a new schedule.

63RD SW PAVING REMINDER: Any work left to be done on 63rd north of Admiral will be done today, SDOT says. And then:

BEACH DRIVE PAVING UPDATE: SDOT says that work will resume tomorrow::

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that crews will be paving Beach Dr SW between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St on August 9. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, travelers can expect: ·Crews to be paving Beach Dr SW between SW Andover St and SW Charlestown St

·One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic while crews are working

·Flaggers will assist with traffic control

·There will be “No Parking” on Beach Dr SW between SW Andover St and SW Charlestown St while this work is being done

·Traffic may have slight delays during operation hours

·Drivers may enter and exit driveways, but may have to wait up to 15 minutes for equipment to clear

·Use alternate routes during this work if possible

7:48 AM: On NB I-5 before Seneca, an incident is blocking the right center lane, per WSDOT.

8:06 AM That’s clear. Now SDOT reports a crash on West Marginal at Andover.