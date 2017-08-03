TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; paving; Blue Angels I-90 closures; Water Taxi reminder

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

PAVING: The crews repaving a section of north Beach Drive at Andover are scheduled to move next to 63rd SW between Admiral Way and Alki Avenue. Details here.

BLUE ANGELS CLOSURES: I-90 is scheduled to close east of I-5 for Seafair (Blue Angels) practices and airshows today through Sunday. From the WSDOT website:

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9:45 am – 12:15 pm; 1- 2:40 pm (practices)

Friday, Aug. 4: 12:55 – 2:40 pm

Saturday, Aug. 5: 12:55 – 2:40 pm

Sunday, Aug. 6: 12:55 – 2:40 pm

WATER TAXI SERVICE INTERRUPTION STARTS MONDAY: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxis will be out of service for up to a week starting Monday while their downtown dock is moved to a temporary location north of Colman Dock. Here’s our coverage of the media briefing this past Monday as construction of the temp dock began.