West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

72℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; paving; Blue Angels I-90 closures; Water Taxi reminder

August 3, 2017 6:55 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

PAVING: The crews repaving a section of north Beach Drive at Andover are scheduled to move next to 63rd SW between Admiral Way and Alki Avenue. Details here.

BLUE ANGELS CLOSURES: I-90 is scheduled to close east of I-5 for Seafair (Blue Angels) practices and airshows today through Sunday. From the WSDOT website:

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9:45 am – 12:15 pm; 1- 2:40 pm (practices)
Friday, Aug. 4: 12:55 – 2:40 pm
Saturday, Aug. 5: 12:55 – 2:40 pm
Sunday, Aug. 6: 12:55 – 2:40 pm

WATER TAXI SERVICE INTERRUPTION STARTS MONDAY: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxis will be out of service for up to a week starting Monday while their downtown dock is moved to a temporary location north of Colman Dock. Here’s our coverage of the media briefing this past Monday as construction of the temp dock began.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; paving; Blue Angels I-90 closures; Water Taxi reminder"

  • Pilsner August 3, 2017 (7:51 am)
    Reply

    The smoke seems like it would make it dangerous to put on an air show. For the pilots safety, they should cancel the blue angels and leave I-90 open.

  • Gene August 3, 2017 (8:14 am)
    Reply

    Pretty sure- if the Blue Angels/USN consider conditions are unsafe show would be cancelled. 

  • TJ August 3, 2017 (9:15 am)
    Reply

    They have performed here in the past on overcast rainy days. Most of their show is performed without the need for visual contact, and only when they are in close formation do they use visuals.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann