TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; NB Viaduct crash

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:10 AM: Thanks for the texts. We start with a crash, confirmed by SDOT, on the northbound Alaskan Way Viaduct at Seneca.

And wherever you are headed, watch out for slick roads. @WestSeaWx says “lots of drizzle out there thanks to a thick marine layer that moved in overnight.”

6:23 AM: WSDOT says the crash is blocking the 2 right lanes. Metro is warning of bus delays.

6:45 AM: SDOT says the Viaduct crash has cleared.