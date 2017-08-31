West Seattle, Washington

31 Thursday

60℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; NB Viaduct crash

August 31, 2017 6:10 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:10 AM: Thanks for the texts. We start with a crash, confirmed by SDOT, on the northbound Alaskan Way Viaduct at Seneca.

And wherever you are headed, watch out for slick roads. @WestSeaWx says “lots of drizzle out there thanks to a thick marine layer that moved in overnight.”

6:23 AM: WSDOT says the crash is blocking the 2 right lanes. Metro is warning of bus delays.

6:45 AM: SDOT says the Viaduct crash has cleared.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; NB Viaduct crash"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann