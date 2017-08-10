TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; 4th day without Water Taxi

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! We’ve looked around and no incidents are currently reported in/from West Seattle.

WATER TAXI-LESSNESS, DAY 4: The King County Water Taxi for both West Seattle and Vashon Island continues to be out of service while its downtown dock is moved to a temporary (year and a half) location on the north side of Colman Dock. KCDOT said this could last up to a week and has not issued any formal updates; we’ll be asking today how it’s going.

STATE FERRY TASK FORCE: The Triangle Route Task Force meets today to talk about ongoing attempts to address backups at Fauntleroy. Riders say boats are continuing to leave less-than-full at peak times. The public is welcome at the meeting, 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW).