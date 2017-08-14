TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch, with Water Taxi and paving

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle. This morning’s notes:

WATER TAXI BACK: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxis are both back in service today; WS resumed service on Saturday. The downtown dock is now north of Colman Dock, and the schedule has changed.

TRIANGLE ROUTE BACK TO 3 BOATS: After being down to 2 boats over the weekend, Washington State Ferries has the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route back to 3 as of today.

4TH AVE. S. REPAVING: A six-month repaving project on 4th Avenue South between Spokane St. (the West Seattle Bridge) and Royal Brougham Way begins this morning. Details are here.

ADMIRAL WAY REPAVING: Tomorrow through Friday, SDOT plans to repave SW Admiral Way between Lander and Stevens. Details are here.