TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; 5th day without Water Taxi

7:11 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

WATER TAXI UPDATE: West Seattle and Vashon are still out of service today for the move to the new temporary downtown dock. But as reported here last night, WS could be back in service tomorrow; Vashon, which normally runs weekdays only, on Monday. We expect an update later today.

7:38 AM: A weekend reminder – if you’re using Highway 509 south of West Seattle, the ongoing paving project will have lane closures both ways all weekend – the specifics are here.