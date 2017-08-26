TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crashes cleared on eastbound West Seattle Bridge, northbound Viaduct

11:56 AM: If you’re headed off-peninsula, be aware that a crash is blocking two eastbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge before 4th Avenue. Thanks to Christian Harris from Sea-Town Real Estate (WSB sponsor) for first word. SDOT also reports a crash blocking a northbound lane on the Alaskan Way Viaduct before Western.

1 PM: Now there’s a second crash on the northbound Viaduct, so you really don’t want to head that way. The bridge crash was down to blocking one lane at last report. And you might not want to try 1st Avenue South as a backup – SDOT says it still has a lane closure at Lander from an earlier crash involving a utility pole, requiring repairs.

2 PM: The crashes have all cleared, per SDOT via Twitter.