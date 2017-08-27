UPDATE: Crash on southbound Delridge at Trenton

5:37 PM: A three-vehicle crash is blocking southbound Delridge at Trenton, according to the initial dispatch and the first emergency crews on the scene. We’re off to check it out.

5:51 PM: We’re told no one is hurt – SFD was leaving. The three cars are in a row on the southbound side. Police are directing traffic around the scene, but we’d still advise avoiding the area for a while.

6:34 PM: Just went back to check. Traffic is flowing freely again. One police car remains, but it’s on the side, out of the travel lane.