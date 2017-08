12:30 PM: If you have to head eastbound onto the West Seattle Bridge – you might want to wait a while:

UPDATE: Collision on West Seattle Bridge EB now blocking 2 left lanes. pic.twitter.com/OOMuwj66sj — seattledot (@seattledot) August 15, 2017

That collision, reported to involve 2 vehicles and no serious injuries, is on the EB bridge near 4th Avenue South. We’ll update when it’s cleared.

12:40 PM: Fast work – SDOT says the scene is now clear.