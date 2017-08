6:52 PM: Thanks for the texts. SB 35th is blocked at Juneau right now because of a 2-car crash. No serious injuries; no one being taken to the hospital – so SFD has just left.

6:54 PM: One SB lane has just reopened. Juneau remains blocked west of 35th – might be that way until the damaged cars are clear, as one is up on the curb of the NW corner of the intersection (photo added above).