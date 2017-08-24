TONIGHT: First meeting of city’s Community Involvement Commission, created to ‘replace the District Council system’

Sorry for the same-day notice – we had been asking about this, but just got word today: The first meeting of the city’s new Community Involvement Commission is tonight at City Hall downtown. This is the group whose formation was announced by Mayor Murray more than a year ago in his plan to “replace the District Council system.” Its appointed members are listed here; representing West Seattle/South Park is Jeniffer Calleja, who’s profiled here. The commission meeting is open to the public, 6 pm in the Boards and Commissions Room on the lower level at City Hall (600 4th Avenue); see the agenda here.

P.S. While no longer receiving the previous ~$500/year city funding, West Seattle’s two district councils are still alive and well and continuing as independent groups composed of reps from smaller organizations such as community councils and nonprofits. The Southwest District Council meets first Wednesdays, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building; the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meets third Wednesdays, 7 pm, next location TBA.