THURSDAY: Caspar Babypants @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha 2017 finale

(WSB photos by Leda Costa, August 2016)

That was the view across a sea of showgoers during last August’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha finale, starring the same performer who’s closing out this year’s series too – Caspar Babypants. Showtime is 6:30 pm this Thursday (August 24th), on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW, but the lawn is along Walnut SW, south of SW Lander). New here? Caspar Babypants is the yellow-T-shirted kindie-rock alter-ego of Seattle rock star Chris Ballew, and his songs not only charm the littlest music fans, they will also likely leave you with an earworm or two, too.

The Admiral Neighborhood Association brings you Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, with the support of community businesses who sponsor the series (including WSB – this is the ninth season, and we’re proud to have been a co-sponsor since the start). The show’s free … just bring your own chair/blanket, a picnic dinner if you feel like it, and come have a great time.