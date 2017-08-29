West Seattle, Washington

The case of the vanishing sidewalk signs

August 29, 2017 12:33 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
The photo and report – more of a request, really – are from Hillary:

My wheelchair-bound mother and I have had to keep our sidewalk at 24th Avenue SW and SW Holden closed until we can get a retaining wall replaced. Our retaining wall failed due to rain and contractor error in February. The city insists we keep the sidewalk closed and pay to do so. We have had to put up sidewalk-closed signs at our own expense. They have been repeatedly stolen and vandalized. It has happened again this week. Both signs, which cost us $152, were stolen. We get the wall replaced in September. We have spent several thousand dollars to keep the sidewalk closed already. We can’t keep replacing signs. Could you please appeal to the community on our behalf? We just want our signs back. No questions asked.

  • Sam August 29, 2017 (1:15 pm)
    WTF? If you’re so bored with yourself that you feel the itch to steal signs, do society a favor and volunteer your time. Doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult, volunteers are welcome for various projects or programs.

  • waikikigirl August 29, 2017 (1:44 pm)
    Hillary, If it is “OK”  with the City maybe get a few stakes and drive them into the grassy area and also get that yellow caution tape and tape off the sidewalk area that you do not want people walking on, it looks like ivy on your wall so I’m sure the tape could be tied to it. ??? a lot cheaper than those sidewalk signs.

     

     

