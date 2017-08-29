The case of the vanishing sidewalk signs

The photo and report – more of a request, really – are from Hillary:

My wheelchair-bound mother and I have had to keep our sidewalk at 24th Avenue SW and SW Holden closed until we can get a retaining wall replaced. Our retaining wall failed due to rain and contractor error in February. The city insists we keep the sidewalk closed and pay to do so. We have had to put up sidewalk-closed signs at our own expense. They have been repeatedly stolen and vandalized. It has happened again this week. Both signs, which cost us $152, were stolen. We get the wall replaced in September. We have spent several thousand dollars to keep the sidewalk closed already. We can’t keep replacing signs. Could you please appeal to the community on our behalf? We just want our signs back. No questions asked.