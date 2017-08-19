SWEET! Puget Sound Beekeepers at West Seattle Bee Garden for Kids’ Day

What better way to let your kids learn about bees and their vital role in our ecosystem, than by taking them to the West Seattle Bee Garden for Kids’ Day, presented by the Puget Sound Beekeepers Association? Above, you can watch the bees without getting too close. Earlier, it was story time:

Art activities are keeping other young visitors busy:

And the grownup visitors might be interested in buying honey to support the nonprofit PSBA:

The event’s on until 2 pm. The WS Bee Garden is on the north end of High Point Commons Park – scroll down this page for a map.