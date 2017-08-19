SUNDAY: West Seattle Junction sequel to Hate-Free Delridge’s Wednesday demonstration

On many Sundays at noon, West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice demonstrate at Walk All Ways in the heart of The Junction. Tomorrow, they’ll have company from other groups, including Hate-Free Delridge, as a followup to that group’s demonstration last Wednesday on the overpass by Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (WSB coverage here).

(WSB photo from last Wednesday)

As HFD told us at the end of that event, all are welcome during the noon-1:30 pm demonstration in The Junction, at which they intend to “stand for peace and justice” – bring your own signs, or borrow one of their extras.