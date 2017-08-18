SOUTH PARK: Community-requested safety meeting set for August 29

South Park community advocate Jeff Hayes, whose efforts we have chronicled here, has been working with city leaders to set up a meeting about public-safety issues – and now the date is set. It was just announced in City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly update:

The Department of Neighborhoods will be organizing a community meeting in South Park on Tuesday, August 29th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Park Neighborhood Center @ 8201 10th Avenue South.

In response to community requests, especially after a number of nights with vandalism against businesses, I sent a letter to the Chief of Police requesting the Seattle Police Department hold a community meeting. The Department of Neighborhoods stepped in to organize the meeting, and bring in other City departments to address other ongoing issues in South Park.

We’ll also hear an update about the work of a Task Force of South Park residents that have been meeting to formulate and report to the Executive and Council future recommendations regarding the public safety and vitality of South Park, including strategies for a new model of neighborhood policing and strategies for a culturally and linguistically responsive data-driven approach to improving the City’s relations to and effectiveness with the South Park neighborhood.

Childcare, light refreshments, and interpretation (in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Amharic) will be provided.