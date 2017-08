We stopped by the SW Snoqualmie festival street next to the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle just before sunset, as people gathered for the final West Seattle Outdoor Movies show of summer 2017, “Beauty and the Beast.” We even found these characters:

This was the first full season at the new location of the free movie series, presented by the Y and the West Seattle Junction Association, with community business and organization sponsors including WSB.