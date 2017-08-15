West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to Delridge/Holden

August 15, 2017 8:06 pm
8:06 PM: A “full response” is headed to a possible house fire at Delridge and Holden.

8:12 PM: First units on scene noted smoke. But it’s not a major fire – most of the units are being dismissed. We’ll find out more once our photographer is on scene.

8:21 PM: SFD tells us this started with trees/shrubbery catching fire – they’re not sure how, but it’s so dry, it doesn’t take much. @drewhamlet tweeted this photo:

The flames spread to a fence and the siding of a condo building but it’s all extinguished now, and no one was hurt.

  • Debbie August 15, 2017 (8:09 pm)
    A lot of sirens. Hope everyone is ok :(

