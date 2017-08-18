SATURDAY: West Seattle Outdoor Movies features ‘Queen of Katwe,’ whose real-life inspiration has been here

(WSB photo, April 2014)

Our photo is from April 2014, when we covered chess champion Phiona Mutesi visiting West Seattle Elementary School, more than 8,000 miles from her hometown in Uganda. She visited students learning to play chess, and spoke at an assembly. Since then, Phiona’s true story has become the subject of a movie, “Queen of Katwe,” which you can see Saturday night at West Seattle Outdoor Movies in The Triangle. Here’s the trailer:

This week’s movie is presented by the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), which is right next to the 36th/Snoqualmie “festival street” where the movies are shown, and the West Seattle Junction Association. Bring your own chair/blanket – you can show up as early as 6:30 pm and enjoy the evening in the street. This week’s food truck is BC Zhang, with “Chinese fast food.” Concessions are sold too, and the movie’s free! It starts at dusk, which this week is expected to be between 8:15 and 8:30.