SATURDAY: ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ food trucks, free root-beer floats @ West Seattle Outdoor Movies

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is onscreen tomorrow night at the SW Snoqualmie festival street next to the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), for the third of this year’s six free West Seattle Outdoor Movies. You can show up as early as 6:30 pm; movie’s at dusk (9-ish), and here’s what happens inbetween:

*Two food trucks: BC Zhang and Kiss My Grits

*Pre-movie kids’ activities presented by the Y

*Nonprofit-benefiting concessions available for purchase

*Free root-beer floats courtesy of WSOM co-sponsor The Beer Junction (featuring Husky Deli ice cream)

*Whirligigs free to kids in the audience, donated by WSOM co-sponsor Curious Kidstuff

*Raffle-ticket sales, with proceeds benefiting West Seattle Helpline; items up for grabs including two $50 gift cards for Admiral Theater (donated by WSOM co-sponsors Zack and Jodi Hill) and a 12-cupcake gift card from WSOM co-sponsor Cupcake Royale

Bring your own chair/blanket and get ready for a fun night!