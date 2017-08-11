SATURDAY: Delridge Day 2017 and Picnic @ The Precinct

Just hours away from this year’s Delridge Day festival, again featuring Picnic at the Precinct, all happening 11 am-3 pm Saturday at Delridge Community Center park. The festival offers a variety of family fun – including activities at Delridge Skatepark – and the chance to meet your neighbors, including many local organizations. We’ll be on scene to report on who’s there and what’s happening, so check here for updates. And if you haven’t been before, here’s what’s offered at the precinct “picnic,” as Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge describes it:

Precinct Picnics provide opportunities for each precinct’s surrounding neighborhoods to come together and enjoy an afternoon of celebration with the officers that protect their families and businesses. Businesses financially support the event through donations and community groups assist in the planning and execution of each picnic. The first Picnic at the Precinct was held in September 2004 at the East Precinct. Since then, the Picnic in the Precinct program has grown to include all five precincts. Thousands of Seattle residents enjoy food, music, and an opportunity to learn about and interact with many of the Department’s units, including K-9, Mounted Patrol, Bomb Squad, and SWAT.​

They usually bring treats, too. See you at Delridge Day tomorrow!